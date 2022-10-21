Google Introduces 'My Ad Center' For All Users Worldwide, Know What Is It

After bringing many updates in the month, the tech giant Google has announced its ‘My AdCenter’ to enhance the ad experience of its users. Not only this, but it is also going to help businesses. It is rolled out on Google Search, Youtube, and Discover. With this step, Google aims to provide a customised experience for its users. The users can now see the topics or brands they like and avoid the ones which they don’t like.

However, the users also get an opportunity to block non-relevant ads. With the customisation option available, the user can easily set their preferences and see what it wants to see. If not, a user can also turn off the ad personalisation from the settings of My Ad Center.

“Online advertising doesn't have to be confusing or out of your control. Yes, and that's why today we're rolling out My AdCenter to users around the world so they can control the types of ads they see across Google Search, YouTube, and Discover," said Jerry Dischler, Vice President, Ads said in a blog post.

With the help of My AdCenter, users will be able to see a lesser number of sensitive ads from the categories like alcohol, dating, gambling, pregnancy & parenting, and weight loss.

“With the help of My AdCenter, Google has expanded the privacy controls and allowed users the ability to control their preferences depending on data sources, specifically Web & App Activity and YouTube History, especially for the ads across Google Search, YouTube, and Discover," the company said.

Earlier, the features used to be limited to Youtube and Display, but now it has expanded to Google Search and Discover.