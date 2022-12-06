Google Introduces Biggest ‘Pixel Drop’ Feature; Five Things Included In New Update

The tech giant Google has now come up with yet another interesting software update (12th Pixel feature) for its existing Pixel phones. The all-new update will bring features like free VPN and clear calling to the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro phones. The new updates will start rolling out starting from the Pixel 4a (security updates only). Notably, during the launch of its latest flagship, the company announced that it would provide a free VPN to all the owners of Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro and now it is doing that with Google Bundle.

Here’s What The Update Will Bring For All Pixel Owners:

Introduction Of VPN To Pixel 7 Series:

With the introduction of the 12th Pixel feature, the company has announced that it would be providing a VPN with Google One. Google One which charges $10 a month in the US will now be offered to Pixel 7 and 7 Pro owners at no cost. The aim is to provide privacy and safety while being online and ensure network traffic is not tied to the user's identity.

Notably, the Indian Pixel 7 series would not get the VPN as Google does not provide VPN services in India.

Clear Calling:

The Pixel 7 series would now be more effective when making calls as the device will now automatically reduce the background noise and let the user hear you clearly. Additionally enhanced is the Pixel recorder. With the help of this feature, you can record conversations, meetings, lectures, or interviews with each participant identified separately and then transcribe the entire exchange. Now, when a user switches, the app will record who is speaking what and even take a line break while the speaker switches.

Enhanced Security And Privacy:

Now, all phone users can access a single location to review security and privacy settings, risk levels, and other settings. Google will ensure that the accounts, smartphones, and other sensitive data are protected.

Fitbit Sleep Profile:

The Pixel Watch now includes the Fitbit Sleep app, which allows users to monitor their sleep patterns and receive sleep advice. Some of the patterns it will look for to give you results include duration, consistency with regard to bedtime, and disruption.

New Customization Feature:

To commemorate International Day of People with Disabilities, the tech giant is also releasing new Curated Culture wallpapers. In order to make it easier to plan the day around when the sun rises and sets, Google has also added the Sunrise/Sunset tile from the Weather app. On top of that, users can now bookmark their top five contacts in the contacts app.