New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Tech giant Google's two-day annual developer conference - Google I/O 2022 event - will be held on Wednesday. During this event, Google might make several announcements and launch new products, including Android 13. In addition to it, the tech giant might also announce its mid-range smartphone Pixel 6a in the event.

The company is also expected to launch Pixel Fold, its first foldable display smartphone. Pixel Watch, according to some media reports, might also be introducted in Google I/O 2022.

Here are the LIVE Updates from the event:

23:43 hours: To help you evaluate the reliability of information, you'll soon be able to find relevant context about any website with just one tap in the Google App — such as the site description, what they say about themselves and what others say about them, says Google.

23:41 hours: Users will soon get a new tool that will let them more easily request the removal of Google Search results containing their details. This feature will be available in the Google app and on individual Google Search results.

23:39 hours: Google to launch My Ad Center later this year. It will also users to manage their ads privacy settings and even choose to see ads from categories or brands they like.

23:27 hours: Google announces that users will now be able to pan their camera, ask a question and see relevant information overlaid in the context of the world around them.

"It's like a supercharged CTRL+F for the real world," it says.

23:19 hours: Saying Hey Google or worrying about the "right" way to ask something can feel unnatural. That's why we’re improving how Assistant understands you, letting you speak more naturally — like how you’d talk to a friend, says the tech giant.

23:03 hours: Google Photos will get a new feature - Real Tone filters - that are "designed to work across skin tones, and evaluated using the Monk Scale".

23:00 hours: Google Docs will get a new feature that will allow the popular writing tool to summarise entire documents automatically.

22:46 hours: Now, YouTube will enable 10x more videos to get auto-generated captions. Soon, auto translated captions will be available in 16 languages.

22:43 hours: The Google said a new feature will be added to Maps, which will provide users a "new way to experience what a neighborhood, landmark, restaurant and venue will be like".

22:40 hours: Whether it’s helping people find a COVID vaccine, notifying 23 million people of flooding in India and Bangladesh, or deploying air raid alerts in Ukraine, Google products are built to help, says Pichai.

22:33 hours: Great to be back after 2 years, CEO Sundar Pichai

22:32 hours: CEO Sundar Pichai addresses Google I/O 2022

22:31 hours: Google I/O 2022 event begins.

22:18 hours: The event will also include a speech from Google CEO Sundar Pichai.

22:05 hours: At realme, we've always prioritized latest in tech for users. Following this thought, we're bringing an opportunity to beta test the latest Android 13, with our Developer Preview Program for #realmeGT2Pro users, tweets Realme CEO Madhav Sheth.

21:56 hours: The company is expected to launch Android 13 at its Google I/O 2022.

21:51 hours: The two-day event will begin at 10.30 pm IST.

