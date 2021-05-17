Google I/O 2021: The event, which was cancelled last year due to COVID-19 pandemic, will be hosted online that can be attended to free of cost by anyone.

New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: The annual Google I/O (Input/ Output) developer conference is all set to be held on Tuesday at 10:30 pm. The event, which was cancelled last year due to COVID-19 pandemic, will be hosted online that can be attended to free of cost by anyone. A number of developer focused features and UI (User Interface) changes are expected to be announced in this conference. The company might also launch a Pixel smartwatch and Pixel Buds A series at the event.

How to watch Google I/O 2021?

The event will start at 10:30 pm IST on Tuesday. You can click on the following link to watch the live stream on YouTube.

What to expect from Android 12?

As per tipster Jon Prosser, the updated Android 12 UI is expected to be released tomorrow which will come with a volume slider and a new lock screen with large clock text. Along with this newly redesigned Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, a toggle will also be introduced. Other new small changes in the User Interface will also be announced.

Google Pixel Buds A Series expected specifications?

According to Google’s official Android Twitter account Pixel Buds, A Series will be released this month. In terms of design, the new Pixel Buds A looks similar to first generation buds. However, the former’s price will be lower as compared to the first generation buds. It will also be available in different colours such as dark forest green. The inside of the charging case as well as the tips and wings of the buds are expected to be green too.

Pixel smartwatch expected specifications?

The new Pixel watch might have a circular dialer with a physical crown similar to a traditional watch. It is expected to be powered by WearOS’s new version. It might also come with interchangeable straps and a heart rate tracker.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha