New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Tech giant Google launched a separate app of YouTube Shorts in the Google for India event on Thursday. Google for India event has been hosted virtually by the tech giant since the year 2015.

In the event, Google India Head, Sanjay Gupta mentioned that "the YouTube Shorts feature has seen a lot of attention from users and celebs and other YouTubers." He also mentioned that #Jugnu Challenge on YouTube unleashed creativity on the app.

He further urged users to make Shorts via their phones and upload them on the platform. Google says it is easier to create intro videos on Shorts with smart tools at disposal. Users will be able to create a 60-second video using the app.

You will be able to shoot YouTube Shorts videos right from your mobile phone. Apart from this, you can increase or decrease the recording speed in the app, as well as use the many filters provided in the app during video editing.

Watch the Google of India Event here:

Sanjay Gupta, Head of Google India in an exclusive interview with Jagran mentioned that India has those areas, where the focus is needed, and now it is the first approach for Google. If the problems and issues of India is solved then we think that the company can spread arms across the world. YouTube shorts were launched firstly in India and following its success we took the feature globally. Our work focuses on India first.

Earlier, YouTube Shorts was launched first in India last year on September 14. and it is now rolling out globally. YouTube Shorts, which is still in beta, will be available "across more than 100 countries around the world where YouTube is available."

The app is an alternate launched by Google to beat the competitor Google, But its service is pushing Shorts' integration with the wider YouTube ecosystem as a key selling point.

In the Google for India event, Sanjay mentioned, that India is one of the major countries that contributed to the success of this beta version of the feature on the platform.

Posted By: Ashita Singh