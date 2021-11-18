New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Technology giant Google on Thursday organised the Google For India annual event. This is the seventh edition of the Google for India event that is being live-streamed. "Look at how far we’ve come, together. And this time, we’re back with more product updates, more technology innovations and a growing commitment to India’s digital journey," said Google India.

Google has over the years introduced several India-centric features to its products including local language support for Lens, Translate, and launched its payment platform Tez which was later renamed as Google Pay. It also modified Google assistant to understand local dialects for Indian users. Google has also helped Reliance Jio in building a new operating software Pragati for its new smartphone JioPhone Next.

For the unversed, Google for India event was started in 2015 aiming to connect with the masses. In its journey, Google worked upon its most commonly used platform, Google Maps, to add more personalised and accurate information.

Here are the highlights of the day:

11:30 hours: Event ends.

11:27 hours: I am impressed by the fact that Google is looking to launch an employer consortium to facilitate employment after a candidate completes a Google Career Certificates course, says Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

11:23 hours: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan addresses Google for India 2021.

11:20 hours: Google announces partnership with SIDBI for USD 15 Million support to support MSMEs in India.

11:15 hours: Google launches short form video platform - YouTube Shorts - in India

11:13 hours: Today, there are over 10 million Google Pay merchants present across 19,000+ pin codes in India. Coming soon - MyShop on Google Pay for Business, which will provide merchants a quick store builder tool, says Google.

11:05 hours: You'll soon be able to use your voice while making direct transfers to bank accounts on, says Google.

11:02 hours: Google Pay will be the first app at Google to have the Hinglish option.

10:50 hours: Our aim is to help everyone in the world learn anything in the world, whether that is learning for school, for work, or for life, says Sapna Chadha.

10:45 hours: Google Classroom to have a feature that will help students learn from anywhere, anytime, says Sapna Chadha, Vice President, Marketing, Google India.

10:38 hours: Prabhakar Raghavan announced a pilot of the first-ever Google Assistant-enabled, end-to-end vaccine booking flow in India. Set to begin rolling out in early 2022.

10:31 hours: Just In: Today at Google For India, we’re proud to announce a feature in Search that gives users an option to access web pages from other languages, in their preferred Indian language, says Pandu Nayak.

10:27 hours: Just In: Google Assistant to support end-to-end vaccination flow in India, announces tech giant

10:25 hours: The second COVID wave showed us how we could make information as useful as possible to those in need, says Google India Senior Vice President Prabhakar Raghavan.

10:24 hours: We also believe to have a USD 1 trillion economy it is important to focus on skilling and training, says MoS Rajeev Chandrashekhar.

10:21 hours: We have much to do for India and for the digital economy. Our priority is to improve the nation's connectivity and bring all citizens online. We will deliver global standard cyber laws to enable the consumer and investors who are investing in our economy, says MoS Rajeev Chandrashekhar.

10:18 hours: Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology, is now addressing the event.

10:15 hours: When you look at the pace of digital transformation in India, it clearly emerges as a break-out country in the world, says Sanjay Gupta.

10:12 hours: Last year, we announced the USD 10 billion Google for India Digitization Fund to invest in the country’s digital momentum through a mix of equity investments, partnerships, and operational, infrastructural and ecosystem investments, says Google.

10:10 hours: Google India Vice President Sanjay Gupta talks about how more Indians are coming online than ever before and how we are making the Internet a more helpful place.

10:05 hours: Event begins.

9:55 hours: Event will begin shortly.

9:30 hours: Also Read -- Google for India 2021 to be held today; here's what to expect

9:15 hours: The US-based firm has been a consistent partner of government in India. Google now provides free Wi-Fi at across 400 plus Indian Railway Stations with over 7.5 million monthly users.

9:00 hours: The Google For India 2021 event will start at 10 am today and is expected to bring more India related features and localization.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma