New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Major tech-giant Google has announced a bunch of new features for its Universal Payment Interface-based platform Google Pay. The company has claimed that the new features will ease the way people make transactions through its popular payment interface Google Pay.

According to Google Pay’s Vice President, Ambarish Kenghe, nearly ₹ 15 billion worth transactions take place annually through Google Pay. Therefore, the company has announced a Group Payment feature on Google Pay app.

The company claims that through Google Pay’s Group Payment feature, multiple people will be able to pay at one time for a single transaction. Beyond that, the company will also provide Hinglish support on its payment interface in India. Google claimed that its payment interface Google Pay will be one of its kind to have a Hinglish language support.

How does group payment feature work on Google Pay?

Suppose you have to transfer ₹315 to four individuals. You will have to put ₹ 1260 in the payment option. Following this, you can select the names of four individuals you have to transfer the money to. Following this, every individual as selected will have ₹ 315 transferred in their respective payment interfaces.

Speech to text feature for money transfer

With the help of Google Pay’s upcoming Speech to Text feature, users will be able to transfer the money to a different bank account once they speak out the details. For this, users will have to add the account number of the person concerned by speaking in English or Hindi.

My shop feature

Google Pay will also have a ‘My shop’ feature on its interface for smaller businesses. The smaller businesses will be able to showcase their inventory on the Google Pay app. At the same time, they will be able to know the details of a full day’s transactions with the listed prices of their products.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma