New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Google is all set to roll out its annual event, Google for India, on November 18. The event is known for bringing India-centric features to Google's product portfolio. This will be the seventh edition of Google for India event which will be live streamed.

“Look at how far we’ve come, together. And this time, we’re back with more product updates, more technology innovations and a growing commitment to India’s digital journey," said Google India.

Over the years, the American multinational technology company has introduced many features like local language support for Lens, Translate, and launched its payment platform Tez which was later renamed as Google Pay. It also modified Google assistant to understand local dialects for Indian users.

Now, Google has also partnered with Jio to bring JioPhone Next smartphone and helped it design a new OS called Pragati. With this, the tech giant aims to penetrate the rural areas of India in collaboration with Mukesh Ambani backed Jio.

For the unversed, Google for India event was started in 2015 aiming to connect with the masses. In its journey, Google worked upon its most commonly used platform, Google Maps, to add more personalized and accurate information. Google has also been a consistent partner of the government of India. It provides free Wi-Fi at across 400 plus Indian Railway Stations with over 7.5 million monthly users. This year's Google for India event is expected to bring more India-related features and localization, strengthening its hold in the Indian tech market.

“In India, we want to bring the Internet to life for everyone. The more people have access to the tools, services, information and training online, the more they can pursue their ambitions and reach their potential. We want to help Indians connect to the Internet that serves their needs and helps them make a positive impact on their communities. We aim to achieve this with programs and products with Indian user at its core," said Google.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha