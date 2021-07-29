This app will help users worldwide by making the process of transferring data from an iPhone to an Android device easier and without any hassles. However, this app will only give a backup for your most important data and photos.

New Delhi| Jagran Technology Desk: Android and iOS users have always struggled to transfer their data from one device to another. Earlier, people use to upload their entire iOS data on Google drive in order to switch from iOS to Android. However, Google has now brought a piece of good news, as it has been developing a software which is called “Switch to Android" which will help users to transfer their data from iOS to an Android phone easily. The new app was found in an APK teardown of an Android Data Restore Tool by 9to5Google.

This app will help users worldwide by making the process of transferring data from an iPhone to an Android device easier and without any hassles. However, this app will only give a backup for your most important data and photos. On the other hand, it will leave applications as well data if not received a proper command from the user.

The app "Switch to Android" is somewhat similar to the iOS app ‘Move to iOS’ for Android. The hint about the app ‘Switch to Android’ was found in the code of version 1.0.382048734 of Android’s official Data Restore Tool. One has to connect their Android phone to a local Wi-Fi network in order to get going with the app. Whereas for iPhone users, first, they have to connect their iPhone to a new network afterward which both the apps will transfer the data.

Though the news of transferring data from iOS to Android seems exciting, however, it is still uncertain that to which extent the app will show the results. On the other, no specific date has been given about when the “Switch to Android" app will make it to the Apple App Store, but the app should come sometime soon, as Apple already has had its “Move to iOS" app for more than five years now.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen