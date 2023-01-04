Google Chrome Will Stop Working On THESE Computers Starting From January 15; Details

The tech titan Google has announced that it would be soon end the Chrome support for Windows 7 and Windows 8/8.1 starting from January 15th 2023. This came after the company via its support page announced that the Chrome 109 will be the last version which will be supporting the aforementioned Windows OS.

According to Google, support for Chrome on Windows 7 and Windows 8/8.1 will end this month. Google has also stated that in order to continue using the Chrome browser, the user will need to obtain access to a new device running Windows 10 or 11 (if not getting upgrades).

"The final Chrome version to support Windows 7 and Windows 8/8.1 is version 109. The first Chrome version to require Windows 10 or later is Chrome 110, which is slated for release on February 7th, 2023. To keep receiving new Chrome releases, make sure your device is running Windows 10 or later," says Google's support page.

Users of Chrome on Windows 7 and 8.1 based computers will still be able to do so, but they won't get any more updates. In order to continue receiving Chrome updates and security updates, Google advised users to upgrade to a supported Windows version before the last date if they were using Windows 7 or Windows 8.1.

With this move, Google aims to provide its users with the latest security updates which will help them protect their PC from the trojans, viruses, cyber attacks, spyware, adware, and more. Additionally, the new Chrome 110 will help the users protect their personal computers from the harmful sites that may steal your sensitive information or infect the computer.

In a recent event, Google disclosed that it has been working on regional Indian languages, AI, and integrations to better support Indian users.