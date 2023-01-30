Google Chrome Now Has 'Fingerprint Lock' For Incognito Tabs On Android; Details

Google, based in California, is undoubtedly working on its privacy policies in order to make users feel more protected and personalised on all its services. Google has just stated that when users exit Chrome on Android, they may now lock their incognito session.

With this announcement, the technology company taking to a blogpost highlighted that the users would now be able to use fingerprint scanners and biometric authentication to lock and unlock the incognito tabs on the Google Chrome browser

"You can require biometric authentication when you resume an interrupted Incognito session," the tech giant wrote in a blog post on Thursday. Notably, the feature is already available on the iOS platforms and can now be used by Android users now.

To enable the security feature, all the user needs to do is go to the Chrome setting and tap on Privacy and Security, and turn on the "Lock incognito tabs when you close Chrome."

After doing this, nobody else would be able to get access to the incognito mode except for the device's owner. The device owner can use his/her own fingerprint to unlock Chrome's incognito tab. And in case the user needs to enable or disable, the user first will have to provide a PIN or pattern as a part of the verification process.

Notably, Google has already provided the same feature to iOS back in 2021 for the safety of iPhone users.

Additionally, the tech giant revealed that "Safety Check" will now notify users if it discovers hacked passwords or potentially hazardous extensions.

"To deepen our commitment to your online safety, we're expanding Safety Check by rolling out more personalised recommendations and reminders about what you've previously shared with websites, as well as locating those controls in one place to revoke permissions and protect your privacy," the company said.

Prior to Data Privacy Day, which is commemorated on January 28, Google has offered five suggestions for creating a secure browsing environment.