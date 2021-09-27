New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: The world's topmost search engine, Google has turned 23 today on September 27, and in order to celebrate the special day, it has come up with a unique doodle on its home page. The doodle has a cake with a candle on it.

That's not all, Google even posted on its blogpost about the birthday doodle saying, "Every day, there are billions of searches on Google in more than 150 languages around the globe."

It further added, "From its first server housed in a cabinet built out of toy blocks to its servers now being housed in more than 20 data centres globally, its mission of making the world's information accessible to everyone remains the same."

For the unversed, Google was founded on September 27, 1997, by co-founder Sergey Brin a then student from Stanford University and another co-founder Larry Page. But it was the year 1998 that got the search engine was officially established. The company was set up in their dorm room initially before it became one of the world's biggest tech giants.

Apart from being a search engine site, Google also provides a number of services including Google News, Google Play, Google Pay etc. And the firm even launched its range of smartphones a few years ago. Now, as Google is gearing up to unveil the Pixel 6 series, the tech giant may, reportedly, also announce the upcoming Pixel Fold in the fourth quarter this year.

With IANS inputs.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal