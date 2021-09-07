'Time insights' will show information including a breakdown of a user's total time, time spent in meetings and a list of people they have to spend time with the most.

New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Since the COVID-19 pandemic broke out, citizens across the world were forced to work from home. It did keep them safe from the deadly virus, but not from the hectic schedule of work. Working from the comforts of the home turned out bane for people as they didn't have fix working schedule, including the long meetings.

Now, as we have completed a year working from home, Google is going to introduce a new feature called the 'time insights' section to Calendar. This feature will help the users knowing about how much of their working week is spent in meetings.

According to a blog post by the tech giant, 'time insights' will show information including a breakdown of a user's total time, time spent in meetings and a list of people they have to spend time with the most.

Sharing the look of the feature, Google shared a screenshot and added that the 'time insights' will also show the users how much time they have spent in one-on-one meetings in comparison to group meetings. However, there is a catch in this feature that will leave you in splits. This feature will be only visible to a user and not their manager. Isn't this a great news?

Reportedly, the feature will be 'On' by default and will be rolling out gradually to users over the next 14 days. It will be made available to Google Workspace Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education Plus, and Nonprofits customers. As per The Verge, it will not be available to Google Workspace Essentials, Business Starter, Enterprise Essentials, Education Fundamentals, and Frontline, as well as G Suite Basic and Business customers.

(ANI)

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv