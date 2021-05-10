The users can access the feature by saying 'Hey Google' on their smart devices. Scroll down to know more about the new feature and also read about the song.

New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Vaccine has come as a boon amidst the global pandemic of COVID-19. And amidst the outbreak, countries all over the world have made vaccinations available for people to control the spread of the deadly virus. So far, 128 crore people have been vaccinated worldwide. However, the situation is still not under control and everyone's doing their bit to keep cope up with the tough times. Recently, Google has come up with a new feature to celebrate the vaccine being available for all US citizens.

Yes, in its voice assistant service, Google Assistant, the global giant has introduced a singing feature where one can listen to the vaccine song on request. The feature is functional with your Smartphone Home and Nest Speakers which has Google Assistance.

How to make use of the feature

The users can say 'Hey Google' to start their vaccine song. Post which they can listen to the song in both male and female voice depending upon the option they pick.

Making of the song

The song has been introduced with a purpose to make more and more people aware of the vaccine. The lyrics of the song have been dedicated to the scientists who created the vaccine. Apart from this, Google keeps introducing new features every now and then. Recently, it came out with family bell feature with which you can send broadcast messages to your family members which will be sent to their Google Home and Google Nest directly.

Reminder service

The Family Bell feature which was introduced in August 2020 has a new update that enables family members to set a reminder for more than one person. User even gets an alarm feature here.

Other features

Google Assistant comes with other interesting features like story telling. Here, the voice assistant can recite bedtime stories from Google Library to children. The graphics of the same can be easily accessed through smart phones or smart TVs.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal