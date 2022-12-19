Google Announces To Integrate Digilocker In Files App To Access Official Documents In India

Google on Monday announced that it will integrate "DigiLocker", a government-issued document storage service, into the Files app on Android so users can access government-verified documents from the app in India. At the annual Google for India event, Google announced its partnership with the National eGovernance Division (NeGD), established by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), to roll out the DigiLocker integration within the Files app.

DigiLocker is a key initiative under Digital India, which offers a secure cloud-based platform for the storage, sharing and verification of documents and certificates.

"We expect that DigiLocker's integration and partnership on Android will drive smoother and ubiquitous access to digitised documents in a safe and secure manner for all our users," Abhishek Singh, President and CEO, NeGD and MyGov, MD and CEO, Digital India Corporation, said in a statement.

Shri Abhishek Singh on our partnership with the National e-Governance Division at the Ministry of Electronics and IT in pursuit of the #DigitalIndia vision.#GoogleForIndia pic.twitter.com/jGtAofE91o — Google India (@GoogleIndia) December 19, 2022

The documents saved in Google Files will be stored in an isolated environment on the device and will be accessible only through a unique lock screen authentication.

"As the number of digital users and businesses grow in India, so do the attacks surfaces. Analysing and improving cybersecurity across surfaces is no longer a human-scale problem, it needs to be supplemented with sophisticated technology. AI can help respond to these unprecedented challenges efficiently, effectively, and at scale," Royal Hansen, Vice President, Privacy, Safety, and Security at Google, said in a statement.

Top 3 things we never find when we need them:



3. Most

2. Important

1. Documents 📄



We are bringing @Digilocker_Ind to your Android phones, with the Files by Google app. #GoogleForIndia @GoI_MeitY @abhish18 @NeGD_GoI @digilocker_ind pic.twitter.com/RXPzscRM1i — Google India (@GoogleIndia) December 19, 2022

The tech giant said that the functionality is built on a solid foundation of privacy and security. DigiLocker currently has more than five crore downloads on Play Store. It uses APIs to retrieve, digitise and store documents issued by the government.

Meanwhile, during the annual flagship Google For India event held in New Delhi, Sanjay Gupta, Country Head and Vice President, of Google India, said, “As partners in India’s digital transformation for nearly two decades, we’re deeply inspired by the myriad ways people have woven technology into every aspect of their everyday lives, placing India’s digital transformation at a tipping point. As access continues to broaden, connectivity must become rewarding for all people everywhere, and enable everyone to seamlessly move up the digital value chain for individual progress. We’re excited to launch concerted efforts with AI to democratize this opportunity and solve for languages, security, and transformation of scaled sectors such as agriculture and healthcare. And under the Google for India Digitization fund, we continue to support the innovation ecosystem with a commitment to support early-stage and women-led start-ups.”