    Google Announces THIS Cloud Tool To Help Mixed-Reality Developers

    Google takes a next step for the mixed reality developers and announced the Immersive Stream for XR.

    By Ashish Singh
    Sat, 11 Feb 2023 05:51 PM (IST)
    THE CALIFORNIA-based technology giant Google which has been working on the next generation of technology advancements including artificial intelligence, virtual reality, and other services, has now introduced a new cloud tool for mixed reality and named it Immersive Stream for XR.

    According to The Verge, the latest addition to Google's tool catalogue would allow users to scan a QR code or click a link to get a mixed-reality experience, and Google Cloud GPUs will host, render, and stream those experiences to the device behind the scenes.

    Furthermore, the tech giant has claimed to be using the technology already in its new immersive view in Google Maps, which allows users to inspect a 3D image of specific towns overlaid with data like traffic and nearby restaurants.

    The company is also emphasising alternate methods to use Immersive Stream for XR, according to The Verge, like putting virtual furniture in augmented reality or shopping for virtual cars.

    Google announced on Thursday that Immersive Stream for XR, which was first unveiled at Google I/O in 2022, now supports content made in Unreal Engine 5.

    Unreal Engine is growing more and more well-liked among game creators, but it's also used for a broad variety of non-gaming applications, so the addition of UE5 compatibility could be a boon for developers hoping to utilise Immersive Stream for XR.

    Meanwhile, the company has been hard at work on introducing Bard, its new LamDa-based AI chatbot. Microsoft, Google's opponent, has already gone a step ahead in the realm of introducing AI, with the company's funded ChatGPT becoming a great hit in the market. The company has already implemented it into the search engine, Bing, hoping that it will give them an advantage. Google's Bard, on the other hand, is not expected to go public anytime soon, given the platform made a huge goof-up.

    (With Agency Inputs)

