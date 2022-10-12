Google Announces Play Points Reward System In India; Know How It Works Here

Google has announced that it is going to come up with a new global reward system named Google Play Points. It is a reward-giving program that will help users to make cashback in terms of reward points on the Google Play Store. It will be free to join feature and is expected to be introduced soon.

It will be a point-based reward system that will let users get some points after making purchases on Google Play Store and its services like subscriptions. The reward points will be offered by the developers of the applications and Google Play Credit. These reward points can be later used in purchasing apps, buying subscriptions, renting movies, and much more.

Just like credit cards, it will have four segmented levels which are- Bronze, Silver, Gold, and Platinum announced by Google. Each of these categories will provide a different set of perks, prizes, and rewards to the Play Store users. All these categories will depend on the number of points the user has.

How Google Play Points Will Work?

As mentioned above, Google will provide some reward points when a user makes purchases on Google Play Store. It can be anything from app purchases to movies, a user will get some specific points in their hands. However, one can also earn points by trying out some featured apps and games.

Google Play has collaborated with the world’s biggest titles in order to make Google Play Points hassle-free and smooth. The game titles including Miniclip (8 Ball Pool), TG INC (Evony: The King’s return), Ludo King, and Ludo Stars are already being taken care of. It also includes Truecaller. It is evident that Google will expand this concept over time.

These points can be redeemed for special in-app items from the developer, and Google Play Credits that can be used to purchase new games, apps, movie rentals, subscriptions, and more.