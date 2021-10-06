New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Alphabet's Google has announced that they will auto-enable the two-step verification system for about 150 million users. The tech giant will also need approx 2 million YouTube creators to turn on the two-step verification system. The auto-enable of 2SV will be done by end of this year the company has said.

According to the company, 2 Step verification is one of the most reliable ways to prevent unauthorised access to accounts and networks. The company mentioned that the 2SV checks the security of a billion accounts from being hacked.

What is (2SV) Two-step verification?

Two-step verification is an extra layer of security that prohibits any identity theft. With the use of 2SV, we can add two steps in the process of login. With 2FA/2SV, when entering the password to open an app the user will receive a text message on his/her personal device with a unique one-time code to verify identity and open the app. The message can be in form of text, voice call.

Users can turn their SV on by visiting the google accounts then, in the Navigation Panel, click on the Security, and under 'signing in to google' just click on 2-step verification and get started and follow the instructions next.

The two-step verification was originally introduced by the company in May 2021 with an aim to secure authentication experience and reduce the reliance on passwords in the long term.

iOS device owners can use Chrome to autofill saved passwords in their other apps as well, and Google says they will soon be able to use Chrome's password generation tool for any iOS app. In addition, Google has also shared the details of its Inactive Account Manager, which aims to better protect digital accounts after people stop using them.

The Inactive Account Manager, available under My Account settings, allows users to determine when an account should be considered inactive, whom to notify and what to share when an account is inactive.

Posted By: Ashita Singh