Google Announces Android 13 Go Edition, Checkout What Is New In OS

The tech giant Google has announced its Android 13 Go edition for the budget smartphones available in the market. The new Go edition would bring in the Google Discover, and Material You along with the Google Play updates.

Launched five years ago, the Go edition was launched focusing on- reliability, usability, and customisation. With the main focus to make new updates lighter for smartphones which are available with limited storage and up to 3GB RAM, the company has gathered over 250 million monthly active devices running on the platform.

The objective of Android 13 Go Edition is to provide Google System updates including new features and updates to Android smartphones. The Google Play Store and Google Play services are also a part of the list.

“Updating a phone's software requires a lot of storage space, which most low-end devices can't afford to lose. With Android 13 (Go edition), we're bringing Google Play system updates to Go devices, helping to ensure that devices can receive critical software updates on a regular basis, outside of the major Android release. This will make it quick and easy to deliver important updates without affecting memory availability on the device. The result is a phone that stays up to date over time - and you don't have to wait for the next release or software push from your phone manufacturer to have the latest and greatest," Google wrote in its post.

Talking about what’s new, the update will bring in the Material You feature to the Go Edition handsets which will help a user customising the whole phone’s colour scheme according to the wallpaper that the user had put on. Adding on to that, the Go Edition users would also be able to access Notification Permissions, App Language Preferences, and more features.