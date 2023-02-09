Google AI Search Event: From 'Multi Search' To 'Improved Translations', 5 Major Announcements Made By Company

Apart from the Bard, Google has announced plenty of new add-ons including the improved Maps, Lens AR, multi search and more at the AI Search Event.

By Ashish Singh
Thu, 09 Feb 2023 12:27 AM IST
Google AI Search Event: Top announcements made by company. (Image-Unsplash)

Soon after Microsoft announced the AI-powered search engine Bing and Edge, the California-based technology giant Google in an event announced plenty of new things including the new multi-search feature, a hint towards the AI-powered search, and more. Here are the highlights of the Google AI Bard Event which was held in Paris today.

1. Google has announced that it would be launching its multi-search feature in Google Lens across the globe today. With this feature, the users would be able to use images and text at the same time to make more advanced searches. Notably, the feature was earlier limited to the United States but now is available anywhere in the world.

2. Google also plans to widely roll out the multi-search on the mobile web in the coming months. In addition, Multisearch around me will be available wherever Google Lens is. Up until this moment, it was only accessible in the US. The tool allows you to seek pertinent products from neighbouring local businesses.

3. The Google Lens AR feature also makes its global debut. It will allow the users to blend text translations into the image.

4. Google Maps would only be available in five cities—London, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, and Tokyo—and would provide a more immersive location viewing experience. Google stated that it would also be accessible in Dublin, Florence, Venice, Amsterdam, and other cities. The "estimated time" and turn-by-turn directions will also now be displayed on the lock screen, according to Google.

5. Google also announced that it is working on Translation with context-based information in order to churn out more meaningful translations for words and phrases, specifically the ones which have more than one meaning.

Recently, in a blog post Google introduced its AI-powered ‘Bard’ to compete with the Microsoft-backed Open AI’s ChatGPT. Furthermore, the company announced that it would be rolling it out in the coming weeks.

Additionally, the company also teased that it may soon bring the AI powered Google search engine for better and advanced search queries.

