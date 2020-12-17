Now with the introduction of new features, people can toggle their Search results between English and four additional languages: Tamil, Telugu, Bangla and Marathi.

New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Search-engine giant Google India on Thursday launched a range of new features in a bid to deliver a richer language experience to millions of its users and overcome the language barrier. Now with the introduction of new features, people can toggle their Search results between English and four additional languages: Tamil, Telugu, Bangla and Marathi.

The new language tools have been introduced across Google products like Google Assistant, Google Search, Google Maps, Google Lens, and Discover. The new features use machine learning (ML) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) to deliver better language experience to its users. The company said that over the next month, Search will start to show relevant content in supported Indian languages where appropriate, even if the local language query is typed in English.

Let's have a look at the new features introduced by Google India:

Toggle between English and other Indian languages: With the new feature, users can now toggle between English and Indian languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Bangla and Marathi during Google search with just a tap on the dedicated button. Earlier, a user can change his query typed in English to Hindi using the Hindi tab.

More Indian languages in search section: In this new feature, the search option will now show relevant content in Indian languages even if your search query is in English. The new feature will roll out in five Indian languages including Hindi, Bangla, Marathi, Tamil, and Telugu.

"People often select a specific language for a particular situation. Rather than guessing preferences, we launched the ability to easily change the language of Google Assistant and Discover to be different from the phone language," Anand Rangarajan, engineering director, Google noted at the L10n event.

More Indian languages in Google Maps: Now you can search for places and get directions in your preferred local language. Users can quickly and easily change their Maps experience into one of nine Indian languages, by simply opening the app, going to Settings, and tapping App language.

Image translation through Google Lens: People will also be able to use Lens to snap a photo of a math problem and learn how to solve it on their own in Hindi or English. To do this, Lens first turns an image of a homework question into a query and based on the query, step-by-step guides and videos are provided to help explain the problem.

MuRIL helps understand the sentiment of the sentence: 'Multilingual Representations for Indian Languages' provides support for transliterated text such as when writing Hindi using Roman script (currently missing from previous models of its kind) among other benefits of this multilingual model that scales across languages. One of the many tasks MuRIL is good at is determining the sentiment of the sentence, Google said.

Posted By: Talib Khan