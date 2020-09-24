Google has planned to roll out this new feature worldwide on Android and iOS platforms from this week.

New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: As the coronavirus continued to wreak its havoc across the globe with the number of COVID-19 cases rising to over 32 million, technology giant Google on Wednesday has come up with a new feature for its Google Maps, which will people navigate safely amid this pandemic.

In its bid to help people, Google has added the ‘COVID layer’ feature to its maps that will show critical information about coronavirus cases in an area which will help the users to take decisions of whether to go to that particular area or not. Users can get the information using the COVID layer feature in 220 countries

Google has planned to roll out this new feature worldwide on Android and iOS platforms from this week.

How will COVID Layer feature work:

- Google said that when you open Google Maps, tap on the layers button on the top right-hand corner of the screen and click on "Covid-19 info".

- You'll then see a seven-day average of new Covid cases per 100,000 people for the area of the map you're looking at, and a label that indicates whether the cases are trending up or down.

- Colour coding will also help people easily distinguish the density of new cases in an area.

- Trending case data is visible at the country level for all 220 countries and territories that Google Maps supports, along with state or province, county, and city-level data where available.

How Google will get this data?

Google said that the data featured in the COVID layer comes from multiple authoritative sources, including Johns Hopkins, the New York Times, and Wikipedia.

These authoritative sources get data from public health organisations like the World Health Organisation, government health ministries, along with state and local health agencies and hospitals.

More than one billion people turn to Google Maps for essential information about how to get from place to place – especially during the pandemic when safety concerns are top of mind.

"Features like popular times and live busyness, Covid-19 alerts in transit, and Covid checkpoints in driving navigation were all designed to help you stay safe when you're out and about," Sujoy Banerjee Product Manager, Google Maps, said in a statement on Wednesday.

