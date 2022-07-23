‘Gone Too Soon’: Celebs Express Grief Over Demise Of Deepesh Bhan Aka Malkhan Singh

Deepesh Bhan, the actor who played the role of Malkhan Singh in the famous TV show ‘Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai!’ passed away on Friday. The shocking news was confirmed by the show’s producers, Sanjay and Binaiferr Kohli.

According to a media report, Deepesh Bhan was playing cricket with his friends when he collapsed and fell to the ground. The actor was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was reported dead.

The sudden demise of the 41-year-old has left everyone in the television industry in shock. Many including actors Kavita Kaushik, Charul Malik, offered condolences to the late actor's family.

"In shock, gutted ,pained with the news of Deepesh Bhan passing away at the age of 41 yesterday, a very important cast member in f.i.r , Was a fit guy who never drank/smoked or did anything to harm his health, left behind a wife n one year old child and parents and us all 💔💔," wrote Kavita who worked with Deepesh in the show 'FIR'.

Charul Malik, the Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain actor also shared grief on her Instagram handle. The actor shared a black and white picture of her with Deepesh and wrote, RIP Yaara 💔🙏 it's hard to accept you are gone. Gone from our sight, but never from our hearts . Never ever thought I will be posting this for My Yaara . You will be missed Deepesh."

Aamir Ali, the FIR's lead actor wrote, " One of the nicest humans I've worked with during FIR days... This is just soo sad and soo shocking...Gone too soon brother".

Meanwhile, Shubhangi Atre, who plays Angoori Bhabhi on the show, revealed ETimes that Deepesh died of a brain hemorrhage. Shubhangi said, "I stay in the same building and right now I am at his house. Initially, we were told it is heart fail but now we are being informed it is brain hemorrhage. He went to play cricket with his friends in the morning and collapsed on the ground."

The actor has been a part of many popular shows including May I Come In Madam, FIR to name a few.