The company said that market for home cameras in India is estimated to be worth Rs 300 Crore and Godrej Security Solutions plans to capture 15% of this market by 2022

Mumbai | Jagran Technology Desk: Mumbai-headquartered Godrej launched its cutting-edge ‘Spotlight’ range of home camera security system on Friday, July 23. With data security its prime highlight, Godrej said that its Spotlight range of home camera products allows the users to choose a fixed frame with its flex-neck design.

Godrej said that its Spotlight range of cameras leverage Amazon Web Services (AWS) world-class cloud infrastructure, including on-shore data centres in India, as well as Internet of Things (IoT), analytics, and security services for easy to use cloud storage options, and secure data transfer between the camera and the cloud.

Godrej claimed that amid the COVID-19 pandemic, they have seen a 40 per cent uptick in home camera demand as people are compelled to stay away from their loved ones.

Security, India-based cloud storage prime features

The spotlight range is Wi-Fi enabled and can be accessed through a mobile app available on Apple and Google play stores respectively. As for the security of the system, the company says that video captured by the camera is securely streamed via Amazon Kinesis Video Streams, to a customer’s registered mobile device. The feed captured by the cameras is securely stored using AES 256-bit encryption in the AWS (Asia Pacific) Mumbai Region to ensure the solution complies with local data privacy and localization requirements.

“As connected devices are becoming increasingly popular across Indian households, the potential impact of security breaches has also increased. In response to this, we have introduced the Spotlight range of home cameras, that assures easy-to-use surveillance and the ability to constantly stay connected to your loved ones without fearing the possibility of someone spying on your home. Moreover, with proven cloud technology from AWS, we are able to address stringent data security challenges,” Mehernosh Pithawalla, Vice- President, Godrej Security Solutions, said in a media statement.

Godrej Spotlight: Pricing, warranty and more

Spotlight starts at INR 4999 and is available on Godrej Security Solution’s official website, Amazon and Flipkart. People can see the demonstrations of the camera virtually before placing the order. Godrej Spotlight comes with a one year warranty.

The company said that market for home cameras in India is estimated to be worth Rs 300 Crore and Godrej Security Solutions plans to capture 15% of this market by 2022. Godrej has reportedly tied-up with 2000 local retailers/channel partners across major cities and markets for distribution and retail.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma