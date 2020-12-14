Google Down: YouTube confirmed the outage of its service and informed the users that they are looking into the issue. Meanwhile, #GoogleDown became the top trend on Twitter.

New Delhi | Jagran Tech Desk: Google and its major services including Gmail and YouTube have reportedly suffered outage in India and several other countries including the UK. Reports of issues began to surface around 5 pm Indian Standard Time. The services appeared to be restored at around 6:15 pm.

Gmail users found themselves being greeted with a “Temporary Error” message. It stated: "We’re sorry, but your account is temporarily unavailable. We apologise for the inconvenience and suggest trying again in a few minutes." On YouTube and Google Drive, an error with the message: "Something went wrong..." was being displayed to users.

Google confirmed on its service status page that all its services are suffering an outage. About Gmail, for example, it said: "We're aware of a problem with Gmail affecting a majority of users. The affected users are unable to access Gmail. We will provide an update by 12/14/20, 5:42 PM detailing when we expect to resolve the problem. Please note that this resolution time is an estimate and may change."

YouTube confirmed the outage of its service and informed the users that they are looking into the issue. "We are aware that many of you are having issues accessing YouTube right now – our team is aware and looking into it. We'll update you here as soon as we have more news," it said in a statement.

Users took to social media to report the issues they were experiencing with the Google system including Gmail, Google sheets and other programmes. Soon, #GoogleDown became the top trend on Twitter.

"Is anyone else’s #gmail down? Kind of freaking out @gmail," wrote one.

Another said: "Yoooo @Google what's going on yo!? @YouTube even @Gmail is down. #YouTubeDOWN."

"This is the worst day ever! YT, Gmail & Google Drive is down," wrote one of the users.

Check out some of the reactions here:

While YouTube has separately issued a statement confirming the outage of service, the search engine giant is yet to respond on the reasons for the worlwide outage.

The list of services affected by the widespread outage seems to be YouTube, Google Search, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Classroom, Google Docs, and YouTube TV, among other services.

Other major services hit due to the worldwide outage include Google Calendar, Google Sheets, Google Slides, Google Sites, Google Groups, Google Hangouts, Google Chat, Google Meet, Google Vault, Currents, Google Keep, Google Tasks, Google Voice, and Google Cloud Search.

Back in November, YouTube went down in an worldwide outage. The video platform rectified the issue in a span of nearly two hours and users were informed via a tweet that the services were fixed across all devices and YouTube services.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta