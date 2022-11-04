Gmail Will Now Help Users To Track Their Online Orders; THIS Country Will Get This Feature First

Google, a major player in technology, has unveiled a brand-new feature for fans of online shopping. Users of Gmail will now be able to track their online orders, including anticipated delivery dates and information in the inbox, thanks to Google.

The United States will be where the feature is first introduced. The feature is anticipated to become available to all users in the upcoming weeks and will be supported by all significant shipping carriers. Users will be given the option to view the status, labels created, and whether an item was delivered today or tomorrow. The users will also have the choice of a "delay label," in addition to this.

The summary card that appears at the top of each email enables everyone to view the "current delivery status" of their orders in their Gmail inbox list.

Users can choose whether to receive in-inbox notifications or package tracking updates in their Gmail settings. Gmail will then use the user tracking number to check the status of their orders and show it in the inbox.

Recently, Google has increased the individual storage on Google Workspace. The earlier allowed storage limit was 15 GB and now it has been increased to 1 TB.