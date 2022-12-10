Gmail Down Across Globe, Users Report Issues In Mail Services

MANY users faced problems accessing Gmail as the services were down across the world on Saturday.vSeveral Indian users complained of undelivered emails and an unresponsive Gmail app.

According to Downdetector.com, there has been a great spike in Gmail status over the past hour.

"Downdetector only reports an incident when the number of problem reports is significantly higher than the typical volume for that time of day," said the website.

While many users took to Twitter to voice their frustration, some also shared hilarious memes.

"Gmail is down. Is Gmail shut down? I can receive mail and also if my sent is not received on the other side . It happened with my friends and family members also," wrote a user.

Gmail is down ......

Is Gmail shut down?

"Looks like Gmail is down worldwide. I'm not receiving any emails now either. Reading many reports on Twitter," a second user said.

A third user asked everyone to calm down and wrote, "#gmail is down for many, a worldwide outage! Calm down!! We will get through this!! If you can’t receive emails you’re in good company with your gmail outage family we will survive!! @gmail."

Another shared a meme.

A fourth jokingly wrote, "Wouldn’t it be nice if gmail always went down on the weekends?"

With more than 1.5 billion users worldwide, Google was one of the most downloaded apps of 2022.