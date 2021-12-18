New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Alphabet-owned Google’s email service Gmail has over 2 billion users worldwide and the number is just growing. Over past few years, and especially since the COVID-19 became a pandemic, Google has developed a range of smart features on Gmail.

Google has now made the calling feature an integral part of Google Workspace. Although the feature was previously available on Google Hangouts as well but now the accessibility part has been heavily worked upon by Google.

In the latest version of Gmail, a user can make calls from any device, be it a laptop, or an Android or an iOS smartphone.

How to make Gmail calls on an Android or iOS device?

One can either make calls through Google Meet or via Google Workspace.

To make a Gmail call, you first need to open Gmail app and then tap on the “Meet” icon. You can either straight away start the “New Meeting” by tapping on “instant meeting” option or schedule it for later on your calendar. Following which, you can share the meeting link with the individuals you wish to speak with over the Gmail call.

Meanwhile, on Google Workspace, you need to tap on the ‘+’ icon and then select the “meet” option. Following which you can instantly start a “new meeting” or schedule it for later. The meeting link can be thus shared on the Google Workspace for others to join.

Gmail calls on Laptop/Personal Computers

One can also make Gmail call through both regular and workspace accounts. For that, once after opening the Gmail on your web browser, you can scroll down to the “Meet” option and select the “new meeting”. This will give you a meeting link which can either be shared or copied on clipboard to be sent through desired mode of online communication.

