New Delhi | Jagran Tech Desk: Google’s email client Gmail is facing downtime, not just in India, but also in Australia, Japan, and other parts of the world. Several users are taking to social media to complain about issues connecting to many of the G-Suite services, particularly Gmail.

DownDetector shows thousands of reports over the last hour or so. Users complained of not being able to attach files in the email and Google Drive was also unable share files or upload and download them.

#Gmail is trending on Twitter with several users complaining of outage of Gmail services. Since the service is popularly used for official purposes, a large number of people are also facing issues while going about their regular work.

“Is it me or everyone’s gmail is not working?,” said Ashwani on twitter. “Never thought Gmail could have server down or technical problems! Is anyone else facing issues while uploading attachments through your G Suite or personal,” asked another user.

#Gmaildown



I'm facing issue from morning and can’t send mails or attach files.



Showing Oops, something went wrong....#Gamil #Google pic.twitter.com/hq3GRC8HjI — Saurabh Omer (@saurabh_omer) August 20, 2020

@gmail Is Gmail down? It's been a lot more than 30 seconds. pic.twitter.com/HYhijembMU

— Micki McGee (@mickimcgee) December 9, 2018

This is the second time in two months that widespread issues with Gmail have been reported. In Juy, users reported not being able to login to their Gmail accounts. While the issue was noted and fixed by Google, the search engine giant never issued an explanation for why the issue occured.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta