Gizmore Unveils GIZFIT Ultra For Rs 1,799; Know Specifications, Features And More

Gizmore on Friday announced the launch of the smartwatch GIZFIT Ultra, which will retail exclusively on Flipkart. Gizmore is one of India's leading Smart Accessories, Fitness Gear and home audio brands and is all set to revolutionise the space with its new gaming smartwatch GIZFIT Ultra.

The GIZFIT Ultra provides excellent sunlight visibility, with a 1.69-inch HD curve display with 500 nits brightness. All the features are designed keeg in mind the requirements of today’s gaming generation. GIZFIT Ultra is designed to keep the mind and body fit and it is a host of health and fitness features and over 60 sports modes. Moreover, it is AI Voice Search-enabled Bluetooth calling smartwatch, which is compatible with both Alexa and Apple Siri. It is also a perfect companion for the current monsoon season as it has an IP 68 waterproof certification.

Gamer’s delight:

GIZFIT Ultra comes with three pre-installed games, a built-in speaker and a mic that delivers crystal clear sound quality.

Ultra Battery:

Customers will be delighted with GIZFIT Ultra as it is a mammoth battery that can go on for 15 days on a single charge. It also ensures that the smartwatch continues to deliver unmatchable performance.

Complete health monitoring system:

GIZFIT Ultra will be able to monitor one’s heart, track sleep and check the oxygen saturation levels (SpO2) and pulse rate. It is capable of tracking all the popular sporting activities and workouts and can also help in keeping a check on the menstrual cycle.

Efficient multitasker:

GIZFIT Ultra has an intelligent split screen which makes it suitable to use by adding a shortcut to your frequently used features. Apart from making a call, listening to music, and tracking health, it also has a unique feature of the call switch function by which you can switch the call from watch to mobile or vice versa.

The price of GIZFIT Ultra is Rs 5,999/- and it will exclusively retail on Flipkart from August 7, at the best buy price of Rs 1,799. This special price will be available only for the first four days, after which the price will be Rs 2,699. The product listing page is already live, and interested consumers can click the notify button to get notified when the product goes live. GIZFIT Ultra will be available in three colour options - Grey, Burgundy and Black.

Gizmore has been expanding its personal audio, home audio and smart wearable range. Recently, ace cricketer, Dinesh Karthik was roped in as its brand ambassador and will soon reveal an integrated 360-degree campaign to reach a larger audience.