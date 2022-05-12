New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: The recent major hardware announcements at the Google I/O 2022 introduced some of the much-awaited gadgets like Google Buds Pro, along with Android 13, Pixel 6A, and Pixel Watch. The search giant also teased the design of its upcoming Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro as well as the Pixel Watch and Pixel Tablet. As buyers are eagerly waiting to get their hands on these cool devices, here's all you need to know about Google Pixel Buds:

Google Pixel Buds Pro Price:

The Pixel Buds Pro will cost $199.99 which in Indian currency is around Rs 15,500. It will go on sale on July 21.

Colour options:

Coral, Lemongrass, Fog, and Charcoal colour options are available

Google Pixel Buds Pro Features

The Pixel Buds Pro are wireless earbuds. It is the first earbuds from Google to support active noise cancellation (ANC). The noise cancellation system comes with a custom 6-core audio chip that runs Google-developed algorithms. Plus the earbuds use Silent Seal to help maximize the amount of noise that’s cancelled. Besides some other features of Buds Pro touch controls, beamforming microphones, a voice accelerometer, wind-blocking mesh covers, Google Assistant support, and real-time translation are also included.

More specifications

The Pixel Buds Pro has a custom 11mm driver, while the Volume EQ automatically adjusts the audio tuning based on the volume level. The buds have a transparency mode to allow users to listen to ambient noise. Most importantly, Buds Pro supports up to seven hours of battery life with ANC and 11 hours without it. In total buds offer 20 hours of battery life with ANC and up to 31 hours without it. Not only this, Pixel Buds Pro offers wireless charging.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai addressed the annual I/O 2022 developers conference.

"Whether it’s helping people find a COVID vaccine, notifying 23 million people of flooding in India and Bangladesh, or deploying air raid alerts in Ukraine, Google products are built to help," Pichai said.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha