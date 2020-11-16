PUBG Mobile India creators have released a teaser on its official YouTube channel. However, it does not give any details about the game, apart from what its icon may look like.

New Delhi | Jagran Tech Desk: Last week, Indian mobile gamers got a treat when reports confirmed that the famous battle game PUBG Mobile is making a comeback under a new name and an Indian subsidiary.

The 24-second teaser shows three famous Indian PUBG Mobile gamers who go by the names Dynamo, Kronten and Jonathan getting bored and apparently missing the days when they were engrossed playing PUBG. Meanwhile, they spend their time doing tasks like cooking or sitting on the couch.

Each clip is supported with subtitles saying 'Missing the excitement?,' 'Missing the Pan?,' 'Missing the Thrill?,' and 'Missing the Chicken Dinner?'. Each clip is separated by a PUBG Mobile India logo and a 'coming soon' chapter plate.

The creators had last week confirmed that the game will return in India, its biggest market, under a new Indian subsidiary and as PUBG Mobile India. They had also said that PUBG Corp’s parent company KRAFTON plans to invest about USD 100 million (approx Rs 744 crore) in India.

PUBG Corp said that the in-game content would be improved in the new version to cater to the requirements of the Indian users. It is reported that the Indian version will come with restricted playtime Moreover, it is likely to be a a virtual simulation training, and characters would be automatically clothed and such.

The 1.1 update of PUBG Mobile, launched a week ago, included several unique features and aspects like the Metro Royale mode. The Lightweight Installation Function was also added, reducing the game’s size to 610 MB on Google Play Store.

PUBG Mobile was banned in India in September, along with 117 more Chinese apps amid the rising tensions between Beijing and New Delhi. Tthe server access was terminated for the Indian users at the end of October.

