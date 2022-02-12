New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: E-Commerce website Flipkart is giving an amazing opportunity for all Apple lovers. The website is offering iPhone 12 mini at a heavy discount. The smartphone is originally priced at Rs. 59,990. However, people can avail huge discounts on the product if they buy it from Flipkart.

If you are also planning to buy an iPhone, then this is the best time for you to invest. In this article, we tell you the exact discounts offered by the website.

Discount offered by Flipkart :

If you are thinking to buy the 64 GB variant of the smartphone, then you can avail a discount of 29 per cent on the smartphone. Apart from that, a 10 per cent of maximum discount is being given on the phone if you purchase it from Citi Debit and Credit cards. The phone is being offered at a price of Rs 42,299 on the website.

People who will purchase the phone from Axis bank's credit card will get a 5 per cent discount. An exchange offer of Rs 15,500 is also being offered on the smartphone. This way, the price of the phone comes down to Rs. 26,000.

Customers can also pay Rs 26,000 in EMI of Rs. 1,446 every month. One year warranty is being offered on the purchase of the iPhone 12 Mini.

Specifications of iPhone 12 Mini

The iPhone 12 Mini comes with a 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR display. The phone has a dual camera of 12 megapixels each. People also get a 12-megapixel front camera for selfies. The iPhone 12 has an A 14 Bionic chipset and ceramic shield. The phone comes with industry-leading IP68 water-resistant protection. Night mode, 4k Dolby Vision HDR recording has also been given in the phone.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen