Genrobotics Showcases 'Bandicoots', World's First Robotic Scavengers, At World Economic Forum 2023

Genrobotics, a leading Robotics Company in India, presented the future of clean-tech robotics, Bandicoot, the “world’s first robotic scavenger,” at the Indian Sustainability Lounge during the World Economic Forum 2023. Clean tech has emerged as one of the world's most aspiring industries. Genrobotics’ Bandicoot and their other lines of products perfectly integrate advanced technologies like Robotics and Artificial Intelligence for various sanitation needs efficiently. Bandicoot, manufactured by Genrobotics, a Kerala-based start-up incorporated in 2017, was chosen by the Indian Ministry of Industry and Commerce to showcase the product in Davos, Switzerland.

Genrobotics’ co-founders Mr. Vimal Govind MK, Mr. Rashid K, Mr. Arun George, and Mr. Nikhil NP attended the meet along with a group of prominent Indian industrialists including Mr.Gautam Adani, Founder-Chairman of Adani Group; Mr. Natarajan Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Sons India; Mr.Rishad Premji, Executive Chairman, Wipro; Mr. Adar Poonawalla, CEO, Serum Institute of India; Mr. MA Yusuff Ali, Chairman and MD, Lulu Group; and Mr. ByjuRaveendran, CEO and Founder, Byju’s.

The first robotic scavenger in the world, Bandicoot, created a big buzz during the World Economic Forum, with government delegates from many different countries evincing great interest in the product. The representatives of Canada, Germany, and many other European countries had a series of discussions with Genrobotics’ co-founders for implementing and expanding their clean-tech products and services to their regions.

In addition to Bandicoot, a robotic rover called Wilboar that effectively cleans large restricted spaces in the oil & gas, chemical, and sanitation industries as well as G Beetle, a cutting-edge clean-tech product for skyscraper maintenance, can also be utilised in the global scenario. These products have already been exported to various ASEAN markets to address the region’s sanitation needs.

Genrobotics, a national startup award-winning robotics company from India, incubated under the Kerala Start-Up Mission (KSUM), engineered the robotic scavenger to eliminate the practice of manual scavenging and cleaning within confined spaces. Bandicoot has successfully eliminated the inhumanity of human intervention in cleaning these spaces and the possible risks involved.

The Bandicoot robot has created an impact on the sanitation industry in India by bringing sustainability to the process and providing underground sewage maintenance with maximum efficiency and safety. This has set an example of how a country can develop and adopt new technologies by fostering a start-up ecosystem in the country.

"Our attendance at such a prestigious global forum will benefit more stakeholders to access Bandicoot and introduce it in improving and maintaining the sanitation of various countries. It will help us in scaling up our operations by forging partnerships with various international ventures and government agencies," said Mr. VimalGovind MK, CEO of Genrobotics. Through the implementation of clean tech in India, Bandicoot by Genrobotics has not only improved sanitation in India but also empowered the lives of more than 3,000 sanitation workers in 17 states and several union territories across the nation, allowing them a sustained living.

Bandicoot has been able to meet 9 out of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of the United Nations, including Good Health & Well-being; Quality Education; Clean Water & Sanitation; Decent Work & Economic Growth; Industry, Innovation & Infrastructure; Reduced Inequality; Sustainable Cities & Communities; Responsible Consumption & Production; and Peace, Justice Strong Institutions.

Along with the technological advancements in the sector, Genrobotics has created a considerable improvement in the Indian economy by providing more employment opportunities to the youth of the nation. Through deeper research in robotics and AI, other series of products such as Wilboar and G Beetle are on their way to ushering in a revolution in clean-tech robotics with a global outlook. As a result of this impact, Genrobotics held an overwhelming presence across the Indian Sustainability Lounge at the 2023 World Economic Forum held in Davos, Switzerland.