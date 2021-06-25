New Delhi | Varun Sharma: Garmin India, today launched The Forerunner 55, an easy-to-use GPS smartwatch that is designed for people of all skill levels, especially beginners to track their stats and chase their fitness goals. The Forerunner 55 is light weighted, comes with a sleek look, and has all the primary features including PacePro and cadence alerts which help the runners to focus on their running and training fundamentals and take it to the next level.

The smartwatch also features comprehensive running modes, tailored daily training tips and enhanced health monitoring to improve the user’s performance both on and off the track. The Forerunner 55's clear screen displays data like distance travelled and can be customized to show all the data you need at a glance. With the built-in GPS, the users can start their run or walk and track their time, distance, speed, pace and heart rate data right from their wrist.

The Forerunner 55 comes with a range of features like heart rate monitoring, body battery energy monitoring, menstrual cycle and pregnancy tracking and more. The smartwatch also offers detailed running data, daily suggested workouts, additional built-in sports apps and more to help people reach their fitness goals. Featuring a wide array of health and wellness features, the Forerunner 55 is intended to be worn 24/7.

Athletes can track their stress and set relaxation reminders to do short breathing exercises, use the Body Battery™ energy monitor to track energy levels to find the best times for activity and rest, and gain insights into when and how intensity minutes are earned throughout the day. Additionally, women can track their menstrual cycle or pregnancy and log symptoms, receive exercise and nutrition education and more through the Garmin Connect™ app.

Ali Rizvi, Director, Garmin India said, “Running has always been an integral part of fitness and healthy lifestyle and to boost this activity further, we are excited to bring ‘Forerunner 55’ for the runners of all levels. Forerunner series has always been the star series for us at Garmin. The introduction of the new Forerunner 55 adds another feather to it".

"The smartwatch is well equipped with features like built-in GPS, heart rate monitoring, race predictor, women’s health tracking, and a lot more to help the users in improving their lifestyle and overall wellbeing. An easy to use smartwatch engineered with Garmin’s latest technology is a perfect partner to support the users in achieving their set goals with maximum satisfaction," he added.

The Forerunner 55 includes popular connected features2 to help athletes stay in touch. Directly from the wrist, users can receive text messages and view social media updates, emails and more. Built-in assistance and incident detection3 let users manually or automatically send a message with their real-time location to emergency contacts.

The Forerunner 55 will also automatically upload activities to Garmin Connect and allow athletes to download custom watch faces, data fields and apps from the Connect IQ™ Store. The Forerunner 55 features up to 2 weeks of battery life in smartwatch mode and up to 20 hours in GPS mode. The all-new Forerunner 55 comes in 3 exciting colours; Black, Aqua and Monterra Grey available at the price of Rs. 20,990.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan