New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Garmin India on Thursday announced its association with the famous actor, television presenter and fitness coach Mandira Bedi as their brand ambassador. Mandira Bedi will be promoting Garmin smartwatches and accessories in India across all platforms.

Speaking on the new brand association, Ali Rizvi, Director of Garmin India Pvt. Ltd. said, “Mandira Bedi is not only a star icon but also an inspiration to many fitness enthusiasts and women globally. We are thrilled to have her on board with us and are confident that this partnership will strengthen our brand reach and encourage more people to choose a healthier lifestyle.”

Recently, on the occasion of International Women’s day, Garmin India launched a modern smartwatch - ‘Lily’ - which is designed by women and for women. The smartwatch offers women’s health features, including menstrual cycle tracking and a newly launched pregnancy tracking feature sharing the mother-to-be a snapshot of their pregnancy alongside their other health, wellness and activity data.

Thrilled to be a part of Garmin, fitness trainer and actor Mandira Bedi said, “Working out and staying fit is not only a passion but a choice of lifestyle. It’s an honour for me to be associated with Garmin- a brand that especially designs and manufactures its products to help fitness enthusiasts by providing the correct guidance and accurate data of their workouts. I am excited to represent a brand that shares the same zeal and passion as me. With their range of smartwatches, together we aim to reach out to more and more people to spread awareness on the need for a healthier lifestyle.”

Garmin hopes to attract next-generation customers who are engaged in training and fitness by looping in Mandira Bedi as the celebrity fitness enthusiast is known for following an active fitness regime and is super active on her social profiles. Mandira Bedi keeps sharing fitness and workout videos and constantly motivates people.

