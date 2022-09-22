Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For 22 September; Here's How You Can Earn Rewards

THE FEELING of winning a game is no less than achieving something grand. However, it's always annoying to do something without taking a break. So here is what will give you a break that too while playing the game.

Garena Free Fire (FF), a popular multiplayer battle royale mobile game has revealed the redeem codes for today, 22 September 2022.

The codes are used by the players in order to win several rewards like premium bundles, characters, skins for in-game weapons, and diamonds. These codes may not help you in winning the game but you will for sure end up getting something more than your regular gaming experience.

With these redeem codes, you can get a good-looking costume for yourself. So, here's how you can claim it. You just need to follow the below-mentioned simple steps and grab them.

It must be noted by the players that the Garena FF game is banned in India like other apps including Tik Tok, Xender, Shein, and more. However, you can still play Garena Free Fire Max, which is an alternative to Garena FF but with better graphics and user experience.

FF11HHGCGK3B

FF11WFMPP956

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

B6IYCTNH4PV3

FF11DAKX4WHV

ZRJAPH294KV5

Y6ACLK7KUD1N

FF10GCGXRNHY

YXY3EGTLHGJX

X99TK56XDJ4X

WLSGJXS5KFYR

FF1164XNJZ2V

FF119MB3PFA5

FF10617KGUF9

FF11NJN5YS3E

MCPTFNXZF4TA

WOJJAFV3TU5E

SARG886AV5GR

Garena Free Fire MAX: How To Grab Free Codes:

Step 1: Go to the Redemption website of the game--- http://reward.ff.garena.com/en

Step 2: You then need to log in to your account by using either Facebook, Apple ID, Twitter, Google, Huawei ID, and VK.

Step 3: You then need to enter any of the provided redeem codes into the text box and then tap on the confirm button.

Step 4: You are done now. You will also get a notification saying if your redemption was successful or not. The rewards will appear in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.

Players must note that there is not any limitation to the number of codes a player can claim. However, you cannot use the same code twice. The code comes with an expiry deadline of 12-18 hours and you can not avail it once the code is deactivated.