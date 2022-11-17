Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes November 17: Check Rewards, In-Game Gun Skins And Outfits Here

Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for November 17: The new redeem codes for the battle royale game Free Fire Max has been rolled out. The redeem codes are usually a 12-character alphanumeric word that lets the users grab exciting rewards and gifts.

The Garena Free Fire Max, which is much similar to PUBG, gained popularity after the ban of free fire and BGMI. Notably, the games were banned by the Indian government due to some privacy and data server issues.

The reward codes will only be available to the first 500 users. So, utilise the codes quickly. Once the codes have been used, players must go to the game vault to locate the game wall. Users can access gold or diamonds using these codes.

The complete list of active codes for November 17, 2022, is provided below:

FFDBGQWPNHJX

HHNAT6VKQ9R7

E2F86ZREMK49

V44ZZ5YY74Z48

2FG94YCW9VMV

XFW4Z6Q882WY

FFCMCPSBN9CU

WD2ATK3ZEA55

4TPQRDQJHVP4

TDK4JWN6RD6

These codes will help you collect many weapons, gun skins, the latest outfits, and reward points just by syncing. If you are a bit confused here’s how you can redeem the above-mentioned codes:

1. Visit the rewards redemption page for the game on Chrome.

2. Use your Facebook, Twitter, Google, or VK ID to sign in to your account.

3. Next, duplicate the aforementioned codes and enter them into the text box.

4. To proceed, click on Confirm. The rewards will arrive in the game's mail section. Automatic addition of gold or diamonds to the account wallet.