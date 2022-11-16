Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes November 16: Check Rewards, In-Game Gun Skins And Outfits Here

Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes November 16: If you are into gaming and play Garena Free Fire Max on a daily basis then you might already know that the redeem codes would help you get many rewards like skins, guns, or outfits, that too for free.

Notably, the Garena Free Fire Max has gained a lot of popularity after the ban imposed on games like PUBG, BGMI, and Free Fire. Similar to PUBG, the game offers a lot of gun skins, outfits for the avatar, diamonds, and pets to the players.

Talking about the Redeem Codes, the game keeps updating the in-game 12-alphanumeric letters. Notably, the game has a different website for the gamers to redeem their rewards from. However, the reward codes are always available for the first 500 users.

The complete list of active codes for November 16, 2022, is provided below:

X99TK56XDJ4X

FF7MUY4ME6SC

HHNAT6VKQ9R7

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

FFDBGQWPNHJX

WEYVGQC3CT8Q

3IBBMSL7AK8G

XFW4Z6Q882WY

HFNSJ6W74Z48

TDK4JWN6RD6

4TPQRDQJHVP4

GCNVA2PDRGRZ

Here is a step-by-step guide following which you can redeem different rewards in the game:

Use your Facebook, Twitter, Google, or VK ID to sign in to your account.

Next, duplicate the aforementioned codes and enter them into the text box.

To proceed, click on Confirm. The rewards will arrive in the game's mail section. Automatic addition of gold or diamonds to the account wallet.

Earlier, news of the all-new OB37 update floated online. As per the reports, the game could soon see an update with some new features and a changed theme.