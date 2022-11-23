Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes For November 23: Know How To Get New Outfits, Weapons And Gun Skins

Just like BGMI, PUBG, and Call of Duty Mobile, the Garena Free Fire Max is a battle royale game where 50 players get into a map and try to survive till the end. But after a ban on battle royale games like BGMI or Free Fire imposed by the Indian Government on grounds of data leaks, Garena Free Fire Max has become the most loved alternative.

In terms of the game user interface, the user can customise the outfits of the character, opt for different gun skins, and get reward points or diamonds (in-game currency). To provide new outfits and gifts, the company itself releases some coupon codes on a daily basis through which 500 users can avail of some gifts on their profiles.

Redeemable codes for Garena Free Fire Max are live for 12-15 hours and can also be used to purchase in-game items like diamonds and loot crates for rebel academy and revolt weapons.

Here are the Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes For November 23, 2022, that can be used by syncing the profiles.

U8S47JGJH5MG

VNY3MQWNKEGU

PCNF5CQBAJLK

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

GCNVA2PDRGRZ

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

X99TK56XDJ4X

B3G7A22TWDR7X

FF7MUY4ME6SC

WEYVGQC3CT8Q

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

SARG886AV5GR

3IBBMSL7AK8G

ZZATXB24QES8

FFIC33NTEUKA

Here is how you can use these 12 alphanumeric characters to get new exciting gifts and rewards for your game account:

1. Visit the rewards redemption page for the game on Chrome.

2. Use your Facebook, Twitter, Google, or VK ID to sign in to your account.

3. Next, duplicate the aforementioned codes and enter them into the text box.

4. To proceed, click on Confirm. The rewards will arrive in the game's mail section. Automatic addition of gold or diamonds to the account wallet.