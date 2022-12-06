Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes December 6, 2022: Get Diamonds Voucher, Fire Head Hunting Parachute And More

Tue, 06 Dec 2022 09:49 AM IST
Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes are promotional codes that Garena uses to provide gamers with free in-game rewards. The game debuted on September 28, 2021, and quickly gained popularity among other battle royale gamers, particularly following the ban of PUBG. Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes are available on the official website or directly below.
Players can gain access to various rewards like outfits, gun skins, and other items by using Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes. Additionally available to players are the Diamonds Voucher, Fire Head Hunting Parachute, Rebel Academy Weapon Loot Crate, and Revolt Weapon Loot Crate. There are many additional benefits, but they are only available to the first 500 users. In essence, using these codes will give you free access to a plethora of content.
Here is a list of Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes For 6th December:
W0JJAFV3TU5E
WLSGJXS5KFYR
B6IYCTNH4PV3
ZRJAPH294KV5
SARG886AV5GR
FF1164XNJZ2V
X99TK56XDJ4X
FF11NJN5YS3E
Y6ACLK7KUD1N
FF11WFNPP956
MCPTFNXZF4TA
FF119MB3PFA5
FF10617KGUF9
FF11DAKX4WHV
YXY3EGTLHGJX
FF11HHGCGK3B
Here’s How You Can Use The Redeem Code:
-Visit the rewards redemption page for the game on Chrome.
- Sign in to your account with a Google, Facebook, Twitter, or VK ID.
- Next, duplicate the aforementioned codes and enter them into the text box.
- To continue, click Confirm. The rewards will arrive in the game's mail section. Automatic addition of gold or diamonds to the account wallet.
After redeeming the following codes, one can get their hands on the rewards by visiting the game. They can also get their hands on the gold and diamonds for these redeem codes which will allow them to buy the in-game things from the store.