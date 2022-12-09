Game Awards 2022: Valorant Bags Best Esports Game Of The Year; Check Other Awardees Here

Riot Games' first-person tactical hero shooter Valorant which is free on Microsoft Windows has got the best esports game award of 2022 in the recently held Game Awards 2022. An annual awards show called The Game Awards recognises accomplishments in the video game sector since 2014.

BEST ESPORTS GAME 🔥 https://t.co/FndyCU2pp7 — VALORANT Champions Tour (@ValorantEsports) December 9, 2022

Valorant has been selected for the award among four other games Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Dota 2, League of Legends, and Rocket League. Notably, the League of Legends won the award last year.

It was quite obvious that gamers had turned to first-person shooter games as a result of the ban on games like PUBG, BGMI, and Free Fire because of the concept and gameplay it has been provided. In 2021, Riot Games began serving as a host site for the official tournament circuit VCT, based on trends. The game became incredibly popular after the second tournament began.

Jaccob "yay" Whiteaker has won the title of best Valorant athlete in the competition. Along with OpTic Gaming, he won the Masters: Reykjavk. In the VALORANT Champions Tour, he is notable for having competed in three international tournaments and earning the best K/D ratio. Notably, the other nominations were Jeong "Chovy" Ji-hoon (Gen.G, LoL), Lee "Faker" Sang-hyeok (T1, LoL), Finn "karrigan" Andersen (FaZe Clan, CS:GO) and Oleksandr "s1mple" Kostyliev (Natus Vincere, CS:GO).

The team LOUD, on the other hand, won the award for best ESports team. In 2021 and 2022, the team participated in six international VCT competitions. The group won the competition for the first time ever with a team from a region other than North America or Europe.

The team was selected as the best squad among other four nominations which were: DarkZero Esports (Apex Legends), FaZe Clan (CS:GO), Gen.G (League of Legends), and LA Thieves (Call of Duty).