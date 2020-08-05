The Galaxy Note series will be the main highlight of the event, however, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G will be another showstopper in the event.

New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Smartphone manufacturer Samsung will be unveiling its flagship ‘Samsung Galaxy Note Series’ today via virtual event named ‘Galaxy Unpacked 2020’. The virtual event will be live telecast on Samsung’s online channels.

Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra along with Galaxy Tab S7 series as well as Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G, Galaxy Buds Live, and Galaxy Watch 3.

The Galaxy Note series will be the main highlight of the event, however, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G will be another showstopper in the event. Ahead of the launch, here are the rumoured specifications, prices of Samsung Galaxy Note Series.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 specifications (expected)

The newest addition to its flagship smartphones, Samsung’s Note 20 is expected to be equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and Exynos 990 SoC options. The phone will also support the 5G network depending upon the region.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is expected to have a 6.7-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED Flat display with 1,080x2,400 pixels and 20:9 aspect ratio. In terms of memory, the Note 20 would come with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage capacity. The phone is expected to be equipped with a 4,300mAh battery and have IP68-certified build, with wireless charging options.

In terms of camera, Note 20 is expected to come with a a triple rear camera setup, including a 12-megapixel main sensor, 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle and a 64-megapixel shooter with 3x optical zoom. The front camera of the phone is expected to be of 10-megapixel sensor.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Price (expected)

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is expected to be launched at a starting price of nearly Rs 84,000, while the 5G variant of the smartphone is expected to be launched at nearly Rs 93,000.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra specifications (expected)

The processor of Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is likely to be same as the Note 20, which will feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and Exynos 990 SoC options. The screen of the phone is expected to be a 6.9-inch curved-edge Dynamic AMOLED display with QHD+ resolution. The phone is rumoured to have a 4,500mAh battery.

In terms of camera, the Note 20 Ultra is likely to be equipped with a 108-megapixel primary camera at the back, with 12-megapixel telephoto lens and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor. The phone is likely to come with 12GB RAM along with a Ultra-Wide Band (UWB) technology for faster file transfer.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Price (expected)

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is expected to be launched at a price of Rs 1,15,000. The 5G variant of the smartphone is expected to be hit the market at a price of roughly Rs 1,19,000.

Posted By: Talib Khan