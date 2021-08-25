New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: It's an early treat for the HomePod mini customers and Indian music lovers as now they can use Siri hands-free to play the JioSaavn & Gaana music catalogue from the apps installed in your Apple iPhone or iPad. With this new update, the Homepod mini will battle against the smart speakers available in the market. A lot of these smart speakers offer to add these music streaming services as default on their platforms.

This is a strategic move in JioSaavan's constant endeavour to create evolved music moments. JioSaavn offers more than 60 million music tracks in multiple genres ie: English, Bollywood, regional Indian languages, Hindi pop etc. This integration will allow users to seamlessly access their favourite music tracks on the go with personalized entertainment.

Listening to these songs over Apple Home Pod mini will offer them a rich 360-degree filling audio quality, an intelligent assistant Siri and smart home capabilities with built-in privacy and security to keep your home beautiful and compact. Jio Saavn offers a free subscription but that includes ads in between while the users get an option to get rid of these ads with an annual subscription of Rs 399 which also offers them a higher quality of music streaming experience and no ads of course.

Gaana too will be streamed on Apple HomePod mini with a catalogue of over 45 million songs in over 25 languages. Like a lot of other music streaming apps, Gaane offers free as well as paid subscriptions under Gaana Plus for Rs 99/Month or Rs 399/Year. The paid subscription offers better and higher audio quality streaming and an ads-free experience. Subscribers are also offered unlimited music downloads for listening to music without using their mobile data.

“Music streaming is revolutionising how we spend our leisure, by opening up new avenues for indoor entertainment. At Gaana, we believe in being the constant companion of our users no matter where they go, or on which device they may be on. With Gaana now available on HomePod mini, our users will have a more cohesive experience as they’ll now have seamless access to their personalised playlists and favourite songs no matter where they are in their homes.“ said Sandeep Lodha, CEO - Gaana. The HomePod Mini is priced at Rs 9,900 in India.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan