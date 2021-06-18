Zuckerberg has revealed to WaBetaInfo that WhatsApp will also roll out the expansion of ‘disappearing mode’, which will make the users to enable the messages to disappear across all chats.

New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Facebook-owned Whatsapp is scheduled to launch a spree of new features for both Android and iOS users “in the next month or two”. The popular instant messenger app is going to further expand its ‘Disappearing messages’ feature while also including a ‘View once’ feature. Whatsapp will also add the much-delayed calling feature on the web version of the messenger app. At the same time, multi-device support is also expected to be rolled out in the immediate future.

What is the ‘View Once’ feature?

Facebook CEO and Founder Mark Zuckerberg, in an interview with Wabetainfo confirmed the plans to add a ‘view once’ feature in the app. The ‘view once’ feature will be similar to Instagram or Snapchat’s ‘Disappearing photos’ feature, that is, users will be able to send and receive the media (photos or videos) on ‘View Once’ basis, which will disappear after being seen by the receiver once.

WhatsApp Update – Disappearing message-feature to be expanded?

Zuckerberg revealed to WaBetaInfo that WhatsApp will also roll out the expansion of ‘disappearing mode’, which will make the users to enable the messages to disappear across all chats. As of the present, one manually needs to turn on the disappearing feature for each chat.

Joining back missed group calls

Whatsapp will now enable the users to join back the group calls missed by a particular user. That is, if you miss a group call on Whatsapp, you will be able to join it back by clicking on the option to join back which is expected to be rolled out in the upcoming updates of Whatsapp. The feature is reportedly being tested for iOS users.

Archive feature to be replaced by ‘Read Later’

According to a report in WaBetainfo, Facebook-owned Whatsapp is also testing a ‘Read Later’ feature. This will replace the now in use ‘Archive Chat’ feature. This reportedly will not display the archived chats on top of the interface.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma