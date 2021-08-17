WhatsApp has introduced several new features on its platform including View Once, multi-device support, joinable calls, and more. These features are available on both Android and iOS.

New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Messaging service, WhatsApp has introduced several new features on its platform for the convenience of people. These features are available on both Android and iOS. These include View Once, multi-device support, joinable calls, and more. However, multi-device support is still in beta.

View once:

This feature allows users to view a photo or video only once before they disappear. It was first introduced by Snapchat. Now WhatsApp has also introduced the View Once feature on its latest application. In this feature, when you send a photo or a video, it is deleted after being opened and viewed. This feature is useful for sending temporary information, like passwords. However, people can still take a screenshot of the message sent via the View Once feature.

Android to iOS, the Smart Switch feature:

WhatsApp has also introduced a very rare feature which allows to switch platforms - from Android to iOS or vice versa without losing on data. Previously, it was not possible to move chat history from one system to another. However, now it can be done using the Smart Switch feature. It helps to backup your chat history and files and transfer them to any new phone.

Joinable calls:

This WhatsApp feature allows users to join a voice or video call after the call has started. For example, people who miss the start of a group video conversation can join at any time during the call. Earlier, the caller had to hung up to let people join in an ongoing meeting.

Multi-Device Support:

WhatsApp has also introduced multi device support on web. This means you can use the service on multiple PC and laptop computers without any trouble. This also means now you can use the WhatsApp Web without your phone being connected to the internet.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha