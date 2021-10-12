New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Smartphones are that quintessential element in our lives that cannot be replaced. With the constant upgrades in technology, phones are being upgraded for better performance in terms of everything. People with busy schedules prefer to buy phones with large battery backup. In the tech-oriented world, there are several companies that offer large battery backup and all the smartphones nowadays have at least 5000mAh battery but which one to buy? To ease your problem, we have brought you a list of best buys with power backup of more 6000mAh in your budget range.

Check the list of the phones here:

Samsung Galaxy F62

Samsung Galaxy F62 is one of the few phones with a battery capacity of 7000mAh. The model is available in the budget price and offers up to 8GB of RAM, expandable storage support up to 1TB, 6.7-inch Full HD+ display, 64 MP quad rear camera system, 32 MP selfie shooter, 7000mAh battery, charging support, Exynos 9825 SoC , and many more.

Samsung Galaxy F62 comes in two variants. The base model comes with 6GB RAM at Rs 23,999 and the top-end 8GB RAM model comes with a price of Rs 25,999. The phone is available for purchase on Flipkart as well as Samsung.com and offline stores across the country.

Tecno Pova 2

This phone is the cheapest model which offers a 7000mAh battery in the country. Tecno Pova 2 comes in two variants with 64GB storage and 128GB internal storage and offers 6.95-inch FHD+ dot display, 48-megapixel quad rear camera system, an 18W fast charging support, MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, and more.

The Tecno Pova 2 starts at Rs 10,999 for the 64GB storage model. The top-end 128GB storage variant comes at a price of Rs 13,499. Both the variants are available in three color options which include Dazzle Black, Polar Silver, and Energy Blue.

Samsung Galaxy M51

Samsung Galaxy M51 also provides with 7000mAh battery capacity. The price of this phone in the country is Rs 23,990. Its specifications include a 6.7-inch dot display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor with 6GB RAM + 128GB storage, 64 MP quad rear camera system, 32 MP front camera, and much more. Samsung Galaxy M51 comes in one variant packed with 6GB RAM + 128GB internal storage.

Posted By: Ashita Singh