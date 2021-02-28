We have compiled a list of bestselling phones that comes with great specifications and reasonable price. So, what are you waiting for, check out the list below:

New Delhi| Jagran Tech Desk: Are you planning to buy a smartphone that comes with amazing specifications? Well, we know it is not an easy task to find the perfect smartphone that comes with good camera quality, decent battery backup, advanced processor, and that too at a reasonable price. We are not saying that it is impossible but we can make it easy for you. We have compiled a list of bestselling phones that comes with great specifications and reasonable price. So, what are you waiting for, check out the list below:

1. Samsung Galaxy A21s

This phone has amazing specifications like a 2GHz octa-core Samsung Exynos 850 processor, 4 GB RAM, and 5000mAh non-removable battery. Now, with all these specifications, you must be wondering that the price of this phone is surely going to burn a hole in your pocket. But wait, this phone comes at a price of just Rs 13,890.

2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

This phone has features like a 48 MP rear camera and a 16 MP front camera. Not only this, but this phone also has 64 GB internal storage that is expandable up to 512 GB with an SD card slot. The price of this phone is just Rs 12,999.

3. Apple iPhone 11

If you are looking to buy an iPhone that comes with amazing features and a price that best suits your pocket, then the iPhone 11 is the right pick for you. This phone has great camera quality and it comes with a 12 MP+ 12 MP rear camera, with a 12 MP front camera. This phone is available at the price of Rs 57,999 only.

4. Vivo V20

This phone has top-notch specifications. It comes with a 730G processor and 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB internal storage. This phone also provides Android 10 based FunTouchOS 11. It is priced at Rs 24,990.

5. Samsung Galaxy A50

This phone has features like 25MP + 5MP + 8MP camera. Samsung Galaxy A50 also has a 64 GB ROM that is expandable up to 512 GB with an SD card. The price of this phone is just Rs 15,499.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma