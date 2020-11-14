If you are also looking to buy a phone for Rs 25,000 or less in this festive season, let us lend you a helping hand.

New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: The festive season has arrived and the e-commerce websites are offering heavy discounts and some exciting offers to lure the customers on a wide range of products. This festive season is the best time to purchase a smartphone for yourself or for your near and dear ones. Diwali is a festival on which people bring new things in their houses and get rid of the old and evil things in life.

Here in this article, we will tell you about the best options among the newly launched smartphones in the Rs 25,000 bracket since it is the price bracket which is buzzing the most this time. If you are also looking to buy a phone for Rs 25,000 or less in this festive season, let us lend you a helping hand.

Vivo V20

Available at Rs 24,999 the recently launched smartphone from Vivo is a winner in all aspects. The phone comes with a great set of cameras, design and hardware. The phone features a 6.44-inch AMOLED FHD+ display which supports HDR 10. On the front, the V20 has a 44-megapixel camera, while on the back, the V20 has three cameras with 64-megapixel sensor main camera.

Vivo V20 SE

The Vivo V20 SE is also a great option to buy which is available at Rs 20,990. The phone comes with a blend of fast hardware, an extremely fast 33W charger and a set of cameras that are best in class. It comes with an 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. For selfies, the V20 SE has a 32-megapixel camera, while on the back, the phone gets three rear cameras. The main camera uses a 48-megapixel sensor and an F1.8 lens.

Poco X3

Available at Rs 15,000, the Poco X3 is an impressive buy this festive season. The main features of this phone are 120Hz display, which is quite expansive at 6.67 inches and Snapdragon 732G SoC. The Poco X3 has a big battery. The Poco X3 in India gets a 6000mAh cell which can be charged using a 33W fast charger supplied in the box.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max

The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is available at Rs 16,999 while the top variant is available at Rs 19,999. This smartphone is one of the best buys in the market presently. There's a 6.67-inch display on the front. The Pro Max variant gets a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. For selfies, there’s a 32-megapixel camera on the Redmi Pro Max. Note 9 Pro Max also gets a big 5020mAh battery.

OnePlus Nord

This year, One Plus has reduced its prices and launched OnePlus Nord at Rs 25,000. OnePlus Nord is one of the best smartphone present in the market. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 765G processor, 128GB storage. On the back, it has a camera system built around the 48-megapixel main image sensor.

Posted By: Talib Khan