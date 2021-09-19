New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: People nowadays prefer a smartphone with amazing camera quality and long-lasting battery life. Several smartphone manufacturers including Redmi, Infinix, Oppo have introduced some budget-friendly smartphones with amazing camera quality and big batteries to woo the customers. There are a lot of options for buyers in the Indian market that provide a 50 MP camera along with a 6,000 mAh battery. If you are also planning to buy a smartphone that comes with all these qualities and is in a decent price range then this article is for you.



Here's a list of 4 smartphones that have a 50 MP camera and are budget-friendly as well.



Redmi 10 Prime



Price - Rs 12,499



Redmi 10 Prime comes with a 6.5-inch FHD + display with an adaptive refresh rate of 90Hz. The phone works on the latest Android 11 based MIUI 12.5 and is powered by MediaTek Helio G88 chipset, While, talking about the battery life, the phone has a 6000mAh battery and supports 9W reverse charging technology. The phone also has an 18W fast charging. The Redmi 10 Prime smartphone is the first smartphone in the Redmi series which consists of a 50MP camera. Apart from this phone also has an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, 2MP macro lens, and 2MP depth sensor, and an 8MP camera is also given in the phone for taking selfies and recording videos.



Realme C25Y



Price - Rs 11,999



The Realme C25Y has a 6.5-inch HD + display and the phone supports a 20: 9 aspect ratio, 60Hz refresh rate, and 1600/720-pixel resolution. Realme C25Y smartphone will come with Unisoc T610 octa-core processor support and will work on the latest Android 11 based Realme UI. The phone will consist of a triple rear camera setup, where its main camera will be 50MP and 2MP portrait lens, the phone also has a 2MP macro lens. Apart from this an 8MP camera has been given in the front of the phone. While talking about the battery life then the phones will be equipped with 5000mAh.



The pre-booking of the phone will start on 20th September at 12:00 PM and the last date for pre-booking is 26th September.



Vivo Y33s



Price - Rs 17,999



Vivo Y33s smartphone has a 6.5-inch FHD + in-cell display with a screen resolution of 2408 * 1080 pixels. The phone comes with a 5000mAh battery, and also has 18W fast charging. Vivo Y33s smartphone is powered by octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 support and will work on Android 11 based FunTouch OS 11.1. The phone has a triple rear camera setup, where the primary camera will be 50MP and a 2MP Super Macro camera support. Also, a 2MP depth camera setup has been given in the Vivo Y33s. The phone comes with a 16MP selfie camera.



Infinix Hot 11s



Price - Rs 10,999



The Infinix Hot 11s smartphone flaunts a 6.78-inch FHD+ display with a refresh rate of 90Hz, a screen-to-body ratio of 90.5 percent, and a touch sampling rate of 180Hz. The phone comes with a NEG glass for protection. Infinix Hot 11s is powered by a MediaTek Helio G88 processor and works on the Android 11 based XOS 7.6. The phone is equipped with a 50MP AI triple rear camera setup where the primary camera is an 8MP and 2K Bokeh video can be recorded with the camera of this phone. The phone has a 5000mAh battery, which can be charged with an 18W charger.

